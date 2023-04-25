Warmer air for all and rain for some this week. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week for the majority as a low-pressure form in Canada. The storm systems pull air in from the south, which is usually warmer. At the same time, a cold front will be forming and causing rain to fall, mostly in the north-central portion of North Dakota. More widespread rain is heading our way on Thursday.
