Aurora, thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures are all included in your one minute forecast with meteorologist Amy Metz. When we have thunderstorms and the types of space weather that have been ongoing, we oftentimes notice extra phenomena such as upper atmospheric lighting. Elves, jets, and sprites are specific types of lightning that move upward from thunderstorm clouds, into outer space.
