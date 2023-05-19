Aurora is being reported in Minnesota…as soon as the sun goes down we should be able to see green on the horizon. About 30 minutes later, after letting our eyes adjust to the darkness, aurora should be visible overhead. We will have clear skies aside from some haze (which could make for interesting colors. Warm temperatures and thunderstorms are also in this forecast video with chief meteorologist and certified space weather broadcaster, Amy Metz.
