Cloud cover continues, slight warmup: Mike’s #OneMinuteForecast 4/15/2021

Cloud cover is expected to start your Thursday, which helped keep our overnight lows up around the freezing point in the southern part of the state and upper 20s off to the north. There will be a few chances for some precipitation in various forms heading into the weekend, but those will not amount to much.

By Saturday, the clouds will clear out, giving way to more sunshine. Our temperatures will also warm up to more seasonable levels.

Heading into the beginning of your next workweek, temperatures will drop on Monday, but then begin to climb in the middle of the week. Sunshine is expected in the middle of the week, with little to no chances of precipitation.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea