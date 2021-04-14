Cool weather continues: Mike’s Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast

A high pressure center that is parking itself in northwest North Dakota. That is influencing our winds and keeping them out of the north. Along with a lack of sunshine, that is helping keep our temperatures down.

There will be a few chances for some snow showers throughout the day on Wednesday, but those will be very light in nature. Heading into the weekend there are a couple chances for some rain and snow showers in western North Dakota.

There will be a few breaks in the clouds in southern North Dakota and northern South Dakota heading into Wednesday evening. Temperatures are expected to rise heading into the weekend as conditions begin to clear out by Saturday.

Temperatures will drop slightly again to begin the workweek next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea