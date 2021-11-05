Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-5

Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 30s, with a few spots below freezing under clear and mostly clear skies. We’ll warm up quite quickly again tomorrow as daytime highs will climb into the 60s for most. Clouds will be increasing tomorrow as stronger upper-level energy approaches the area. A change to a cooler pattern with more frequent chances for precipitation begins Sunday as a weak cold front moves through. There will be a slight chance for rain showers behind the front during the latter half of the weekend. Chances for rain and possible snow will continue through next week, although confidence in the timing and placement of any precipitation is still very low.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder