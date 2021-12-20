Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-20

Snow chances will stay with us overnight as accumulations will mostly range between 1-3″ across the US2 corridor. Expect temperatures to drop into the single digits below 0 to lower teens above, with snow ending by morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will climb back into the teens and 20s with partly sunny skies, with temperatures continuing to climb Wednesday and Thursday before a sharp cold front arrives early Christmas Eve. There will again be a chance for light accumulating snow Wednesday evening, and then again the day after Christmas. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected through the rest of December.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder