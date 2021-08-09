Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-9

Severe thunderstorm chances will quickly diminish as storms move to the east quickly tonight. Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the 50s for most. Strong westerly winds will develop tomorrow with warm temperatures and low humidities, leading to an enhanced fire weather risk. A Red Flag Watch has been issued for our southwestern counties for tomorrow afternoon. A reinforcing cold front sweeping through the state tomorrow will increase our cloud cover and bring an outside chance for a few light rain showers. Otherwise, expect predominantly dry conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Wednesday’s temperatures will remain warm, but temperatures by Thursday will be noticeably cooler. Afterward, above-average warmth is likely to return by Friday and the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder