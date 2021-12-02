Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-2

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s for most, but tomorrow we’ll wake up to some sunshine and breezy northwest winds. Tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures will be close to early December averages (30s and lows 40s) with increasing clouds through the day as a significant system gathers strength to our west. It appears that snow will begin to pick up before dawn across our southwest counties Saturday morning, with snow overspreading our area through the rest of the day. The best chance for significant accumulating snow looks to be across the US2 corridor, where heavy snow banding may occur. Confidence is increasing in very cold air moving in afterward, along with stronger winds and snow showers as we feel the wrap-around of the departing system. Early next week will feature temperatures well below average with many feeling overnight lows below 0.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder