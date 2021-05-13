Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-13

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Expect overnight lows in the lower 40s and daytime highs tomorrow in the upper 60s and 70s. There will again be a chance for a few convective showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon as temperatures heat up, mainly across our western counties. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend, with chances for rain lowering. Many neighborhoods will be close to 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, if not slightly above. By Monday, daytime highs will be well into the 80s for many, with increasing winds and abundant sunshine as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. More chances for rain will arrive by the middle of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder