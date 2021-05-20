Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-20

There will be a chance for thunderstorms across central North Dakota, with another wave of showers and thunderstorms arriving later tonight from the southwest, having the potential to be on the stronger side. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s across the far northwest, but only into the lower 60s to the far southeast. An approaching surface low, along with the boundary that continues to be draped across the state, will bring back thunderstorm chances tomorrow afternoon. The best chance for afternoon development will be across central North Dakota, with additional chances further west during the later evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today’s as the boundary continues to separate very different air masses, with highs in the low 50s to the northwest and into the mid 80s across the southeast. Clouds will linger Saturday, and rain chances will also be lingering into the morning hours before everyone sees a cooler and cloudy day. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive late in the day on Sunday, with temperatures rebounding slightly as we head into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder