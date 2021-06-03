Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-3

With the Northern Plains continuing to remain under a strong upper-level ridge, and the jet stream well to our north, expect a record-breaking hot day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop to the 60s, but by tomorrow afternoon temperatures will warm into the 90s, with a number of locations into triple digits. There appears to be chances for a couple of waves of thunderstorm development, firstly across our north by tomorrow afternoon and then another from storms coming out of Montana by later tomorrow night. Although not likely widespread, severe weather will be possible with this activity. Although slightly cooler, temperatures will remain hot Saturday with additional chances for thunderstorms coming from our southwest by the evening as a cold front moves through. Expect a cooler, albeit still quite warm, day with abundant sunshine for the latter half of the weekend behind the front. Next week will feature above-average temperatures and continued chances for thunderstorms in what looks to remain an active pattern.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder