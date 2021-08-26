Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-26

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s with overcast skies, and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The best chances for any moisture will be across our southern counties around dawn. Otherwise, look for mostly dry conditions with perhaps a little sun and temperatures warming into the upper 60s and 70s. There will be another chance for more showers and thunderstorms to develop tomorrow afternoon, with the better chances across our west, and possibly lingering into Saturday morning. Some of the storms will have the potential to become severe as they move across the state tomorrow night. Sunday looks to be a sunny day with daytime highs close to seasonal late-August numbers. A warming trend is looking likely to continue by early next week with more chances for rain possible.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder