Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-26

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has approved $2.5 million for the Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program to help reimburse a portion of hay transportation expenses for livestock producers who have lost feed supplies due to drought.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring say the emergency grant program will be limited to livestock owners who have "verifiable feed losses due to drought conditions" and must purchase and transport supplemental feed between April 8 and Nov. 30.