Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-9

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s with generally clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow looks to be the hottest day of the forecast period, and afternoon temperatures back in the 90s will be likely for most. A cold front will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend with increased cloud cover. Slight chances for rain will also arrive this weekend, with slightly better chances across our north Saturday. The best chances for rain may arrive on Monday before a drier pattern emerges by the middle of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder