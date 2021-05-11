Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-11

Although temperatures will remain chilly overnight again, we’ll stay above freezing in most neighborhoods by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm into the 60s again tomorrow with a few 70s readings not out of the question, and in addition, there will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak area of low pressure arrives from the west. More chances for showers and thunderstorms will present themselves through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain very consistent in this weather pattern, with daytime highs slightly above seasonal averages and overnight lows in the 40s.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder