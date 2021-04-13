Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Snow chances will wind down overnight as a stacked low to our east weakens and moves away. Cloud cover will remain tomorrow morning and through much of the day, with a strong northerly wind and temperatures well below seasonal averages. A couple of systems, one from the north and another from the southwest, will bring additional cloud cover to the state on Thursday and Friday. Slight chances for rain and snow return by late Thursday, however significant precipitation is not expected at this time. Sunshine will return Saturday with temperatures returning back to seasonal averages this weekend. Another chance for rain and snow arrives late Sunday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder