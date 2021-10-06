Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-6

With continued southerly winds temperatures will remain mild overnight, dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a transition day as our pattern switches. A cold front will move from west to east across the viewing area through the day, switching winds out from the south to the northwest. Expect slightly cooler, although still above-average temperatures, and a slight chance for rain by tomorrow afternoon. Further cooling and increasing chances for rain arrive later Friday and into Saturday as a potent storm system takes shape. At this point the best chances for accumulating rain look to be south and east. The latter half of the weekend and into next week looks to be dry with seasonal October temperatures. Another strong storm system could affect our area by Tuesday of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder