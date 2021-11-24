Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-24

One Minute Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far, as temperatures will drop into the single digits for most with clearing skies. However, temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting tomorrow as a southerly wind develops, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, with daytime highs in the upper 20s to the northeast and mid-40s back to the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon as a warm front moves in from the west. This will help us return to a mild pattern to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.