Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-24

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far, as temperatures will drop into the single digits for most with clearing skies. However, temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting tomorrow as a southerly wind develops, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, with daytime highs in the upper 20s to the northeast and mid-40s back to the southwest. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon as a warm front moves in from the west. This will help us return to a mild pattern to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder