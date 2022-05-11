A breezy and cloudy night will see temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s as another dynamic system approaches the area. As it does so, strong to severe thunderstorms will move out of South Dakota and into southern North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. The main threat with these storms will be large hail. Strong thunderstorms will again be possible tomorrow afternoon, with the best chance for further severe weather across central North Dakota. Again at this point, large hail appears to be the main threat, but a conditional tornado threat may develop across our far southeast. A few rain showers may linger Friday, mostly across the north, but the bigger story will be very strong westerly winds to end the week as winds wrap around the backside of the surface low. A quieter pattern is looking more likely as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs look to stay quite consistent through the extended outlook, at or slightly above seasonal mid-May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder