Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-12

Shower and thunderstorm chances will decrease tonight with the loss of daytime heating, although a few showers may linger across our north. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight before warming back up into the 60s and low 70s tomorrow. Much like today, there will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, with the best chances for any significant rainfall across our eastern counties. More chances for showers and thunderstorms will present themselves through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain very consistent in this weather pattern, with daytime highs slightly above seasonal averages and overnight lows mostly in the 40s.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder