Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-25

An unsettled pattern will bring further chances for rain overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. The best chances for heavier rain and thunderstorms will be across the I94 corridor, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow itself will seasonally cool day with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s, rain lingering through the morning hours, and perhaps some sun by the afternoon. There will be another chance for more showers and thunderstorms to develop Friday night, with the better chances across our west, and possibly lingering into Saturday morning. A warming trend is looking likely by early next week with more chances for rain possible.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder