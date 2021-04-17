Drought conditions continue: Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast

Much more spring like weather for your Saturday afternoon! Temperatures for most of us in the mid to upper 50s. Not much in the way of cloud cover today, but that is expected to change over the next 12 to 24 hours.

A cold front is developing just to the north of the international border, associated with a low that will be moving to the east. As this cold front forms, it will develop a thin band of precipitation in various forms behind it. Most of our northern counties will see a few flakes Sunday morning into the afternoon. Southern counties have a better chance at seeing some rain as opposed to snow.

The cold front will be very fast moving, and therefore precipitation totals are not expected to be very high. Heading into the beginning of the workweek, widespread cloud cover is expected. That will keep temperatures down back to where we were to finish the week, mainly in the low 40s and even a few upper 30s for daytime highs.

Temperatures will bounce back up heading into the middle to end of next week, as clouds will clear out of the area, giving way to more sunshine.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea