KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will wind down as the surface low pressure moves off to our east tonight. High pressure builds in creating abundant sunshine for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. These conditions won’t last long however, as another area of low pressure develops to our west Sunday. This will allow for southerly winds to bring in moisture and create some instability in the atmosphere, with thunderstorm development a good bet by Sunday afternoon, especially across the southwest. Storms could reach severe levels, and the Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal risk for severe weather across our southwest. A few showers may linger Memorial Day, especially across the south. Next week looks mostly dry and mild, with more sunshine in the forecast! -Meteorologist Dave Holder

