KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Thunderstorms will gradually wind down tonight as instability decreases with the sunset. A cold front will be draped over North Dakota tomorrow and be the focus for more thunderstorm development. Behind this front to the northeast, temperatures will be much cooler with plenty of cloud cover. There will be a chance for more thunderstorm development by tomorrow afternoon, especially just out ahead of the cold front across the south central portions of the state. Some of these storms may approach severe levels. Precipitation may linger through the weekend with temperatures slightly below seasonal averages. Monday looks to be mostly dry, but another system arrives Tuesday and could bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder