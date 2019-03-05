KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Winds will gradually wind down over the next 24 hours, although breezy conditions will still exist tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop to the single digits both above and below 0 across our area, and only rebound back into the teens tomorrow. Look for temperatures to remain below average until the end of the week. At this time, a dip in the jet stream out west will change up our weather pattern. Temperatures will begin to modify closer to average. However, snow chances will go up, especially on Saturday as a potent system emerges out of the mountain west. It is still too far out for specific details, but accumulating snow is certainly possible. -Meteorologist Dave Holder