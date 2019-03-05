KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast
Winds will gradually wind down over the next 24 hours, although breezy conditions will still exist tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop to the single digits both above and below 0 across our area, and only rebound back into the teens tomorrow. Look for temperatures to remain below average until the end of the week. At this time, a dip in the jet stream out west will change up our weather pattern. Temperatures will begin to modify closer to average. However, snow chances will go up, especially on Saturday as a potent system emerges out of the mountain west. It is still too far out for specific details, but accumulating snow is certainly possible. -Meteorologist Dave Holder
Latest News
Today at the Capitol: Adding Conditions for Medical Marijuana Prescriptions
Senate Human Services will consider four bills dealing with medical marijuana.Read More »
Lawmakers consider address graduation dress code
Bismarck, ND - A bill allowing American Indian students to wear eagle feathers at graduation was heard in committee Monday.Read More »
Lawmakers Propose Tapping into the Legacy Fund to Eliminate Income Tax
To date, money in the Legacy Fund has never been tapped into. That could all change. Lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state's income tax, but it will come with a hefty price tag.Read More »
