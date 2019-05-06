KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast
Temperatures will fall to at or just below freezing for many tonight as a cool surface high-pressure area dominates our weather. Expect cool temperatures tomorrow, particularly across our southwest where clouds will hold thick and chances for rain will exist. Lingering showers will last into Wednesday across the south, and at the same time, a cold front will arrive from the north, bringing more rain chances across the state. We'll begin to dry out by Thursday with temperatures warming, although there will be another chance for rain to end the week and into the weekend. A pattern change looks like a good bet next week, with increasing temperatures and decreasing rain chances. Meteorologist Dave Holder
