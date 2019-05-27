KX Storm Team Monday Night One Minute Forecast

Live Now
Temperatures will cool off quite a bit tonight, especially across our northwest where skies will be mostly clear. As such, a Frost Advisory has been issued. A pattern change in the jet stream will mean a warmer and drier stretch ahead. Temperatures will begin to exceed averages, with plenty of sunshine. There will be an outside chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday and Friday. Rain chances may increase into the weekend and early next week, but temperatures look to remain warm. 

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

