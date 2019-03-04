KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 3/4/19
There's a winter weather advisory but not for what you'd normally think it was for. Find out more with your #OneMinuteForecast
Latest News
Today at the Capitol: Adding Conditions for Medical Marijuana Prescriptions
Senate Human Services will consider four bills dealing with medical marijuana.Read More »
Lawmakers consider address graduation dress code
Bismarck, ND - A bill allowing American Indian students to wear eagle feathers at graduation was heard in committee Monday.Read More »
Lawmakers Propose Tapping into the Legacy Fund to Eliminate Income Tax
To date, money in the Legacy Fund has never been tapped into. That could all change. Lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state's income tax, but it will come with a hefty price tag.Read More »
