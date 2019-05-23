KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

One Minute Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will move into North Dakota late tonight from the south as a surface low develops to our southwest. Steady rain will overspread the entire viewing area tomorrow morning but will taper off across our southern counties by the afternoon. As the surface low pushes east, renewed thunderstorm development may occur across the southern half of the state. Saturday will be drier and warmer, and one of the nicer days of the forecast. Sunday will be another day with temperatures close to average, but we could see thunderstorms develop, with the possibility of some reaching strong to severe levels. Showers will eventually taper off Memorial Day, but temperatures will be cooler. Next week looks to be mostly dry, with a low chance for precipitation by midweek. -Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Shiloh_Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh_Christian Football"

Hours of Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hours of Service"

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Search for 2 suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2 suspects"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Honey Farm Destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honey Farm Destroyed"

Britta Curl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Britta Curl"

Heroes in Action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes in Action"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hempcrete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hempcrete"

Tomato Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomato Festival"

Former Deputy Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Deputy Appeal"

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

Oilfield Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oilfield Death"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"
More Video

Don't Miss