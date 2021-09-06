Mike’s Labor Day Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/6/2021

Labor Day is looking to be hot, and mostly sunny for most of western North Dakota. There will be a very slight chance at some showers in northern and central North Dakota on Monday afternoon into Monday evening. These showers will be very isolated in nature.

Winds will begin to shift out of the west as a cold front is approaching the forecast area, which will bring down our temperatures for Tuesday quite a bit, with some places struggling to get out of the 60s.

The rest of the week will have a slight warm-up to average or slightly above-average temperatures with mostly sunny conditions. Some areas may have a chance at a spotty shower by the end of the week, but not quite like the rain that was in the region last week.

Winds will still remain breezy, but the windiest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea