Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/23/2021

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Bismarck Cancer Center offering patients an affordable place to stay
CDC recommends waiting 2 weeks after getting COVID vaccine to get other shots
Video
Cardiologists report an uptick in heart-related issues due to COVID-19
Video
AG warns about Netflix scam
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Friday Night Frenzy: WDA & College Basketball, WDA & NAHL Hockey, WDA Swimming
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Frenzy: Class B Basketball
Video
Wrestling: Minot defeats Mandan in dual, Minot State falls to Northern State
Video
WDA Gymnastics: Jamestown edges out Dickinson in Mandan meet
Video
Class B Basketball: Rugby keeps pace in Region Six, Bishop Ryan tops Surrey
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/23/2021
One Minute Forecast
by:
Mike Dandrea
Posted:
Jan 23, 2021 / 03:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2021 / 03:54 PM CST
Recent Videos
FNF pt 2
Video
FNF Pt 1
Video
Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump
Video
vaccine mixing
Video
Covid & Heart
Video
Vaccine Notification
Video
New Plant
Video
New Programs
Video
KX Convo: Jason Matthews
Video
Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Daylight Saving Time Bill
Video
Drinks on Christmas Eve
Video
Weatherization Program
Video
Custom Guitars
Video
Caribbean Food Truck
Video
Court Document Update
Video
Data Privacy
Video
Net Neutrality
Video
Berthold Drug Bust
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
No, Netflix is not giving away a 1-year free subscription. It is a scam.
Did the Facebook app force log you out, too?
8 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,161
Man arrested after standoff with police in Fargo
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Bismarck Cancer Center offering patients an affordable place to stay
Bill to make insulin more affordable encourages those with Type 1 diabetes
Video
Latest Stories
Bismarck Cancer Center offering patients an affordable place to stay
Man arrested after standoff with police in Fargo
8 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,161
CDC recommends waiting 2 weeks after getting COVID vaccine to get other shots
Video
Cardiologists report an uptick in heart-related issues due to COVID-19
Video
More Local News