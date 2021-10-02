Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/2/2021

Some of the northern counties are seeing a bit of smoke going into Saturday afternoon, as winds from the northwest are carrying in some smoke from wildfires in Saskatchewan.

Surface high pressure and upper-level ridging are here to stay over the next several days, and that is going to bring warm and sunny conditions to the area going into the middle to end of next week. There are several areas that may touch the 90-degree mark again, nearing some records. Most of us will remain in the 80s, which is still 15 to 20 degrees above average in some spots for this time of year.

With low relative humidity, fire danger cannot be ruled out.

However, heading into next weekend, there appears to be a change in the weather pattern, as that ridge begins to move out of the region, with a trough moving into the region, bringing chances for showers as well as temperatures that are at or slightly below average. It will feel much cooler for us though, seeing as we’ve had a fairly warm end of September and beginning of October!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea