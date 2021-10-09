Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/9/2021

Saturday morning was a welcome sight for many of us, as we received rain across much of the state, and soaking rain at that. Other places saw a few flashes of lightning as well, all signs of a change in our weather pattern. These showers are expected to continue throughout the evening, with a few more chances for some thunderstorms.

These showers, especially off to the east, have a good chance at persisting into the early hours of Sunday morning, with areas east of Highway 83 possibly receiving some rainfall into the early afternoon. We will continue this trend of cooler temperatures into the upcoming workweek.

A break from the showers is expected Sunday afternoon into Monday evening, before a Colorado low forms east of the Rockies and begins to track to the northeast by the middle of next week, giving us yet another chance at some widespread rain. There may be enough inflow of cooler air to produce some freezing precipitation, with most of that off to the west. If there is any frozen precipitation, it will likely melt upon reaching the ground.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea