Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/24/2021

It was a very chilly start to your Saturday morning, with Bismarck tying a record low of 19 degrees set back in 1919. With a lack of cloud cover and relatively calm winds, it allowed the air to cool down as much as it did. Saturday did see more sunshine for most of the day, which gave us some more daytime heating and warming us up near average.

However, cooler air will work its way into our area, as a low is parking itself in South Dakota, which will give some chances for some much-needed moisture. It will not be a drought buster, but will give some moisture to some still very dry soils.

Those chances for showers will linger into Monday for most of us before clouds begin to move on out and give more sunshine. That will help raise our temperatures to around average levels mid-week. Toward the weekend, we will have some warmer air move toward our region, with temperatures rising back to near 70 degrees in some areas in the southern part of the state.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea