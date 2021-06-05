Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast

The heat wave continues for the northern Great Plains going into the first half of the weekend. A cold front is expected to pass through our area later this evening though, and that will not only bring the temperatures down, but that will also give us a chance at some very strong storms, potentially severe in some cases.

Fire weather conditions are present going into Saturday evening as well, with some red flag warnings in northeastern Montana, and fire weather watches across most of western North Dakota.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under a slight risk of severe weather for this evening, and a marginal risk going into Monday. These storms are capable of producing winds in excess of 70 miles per hour and hail the size of quarters.

High temperatures for Sunday look to be much different than what we saw over the last several days. Conditions for Sunday will also be mostly sunny and a bit breezy, with winds gusting nearly 40 miles per hour at times.

We do have another wave of storms heading our way on Monday, which is prompting that marginal risk of severe weather, but we also have another chance of storms on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea