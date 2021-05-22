Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/22/2021

The weekend started with widespread cloud cover and a few showers throughout the region. That will continue with several chances for some showers heading into Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Instability will be a large factor going into tomorrow evening, as well as a developing surface low that will bring in gulf moisture into our area. This will help feed moisture into the already unstable atmosphere and bring with it chances for strong to severe storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The main threat with these storms will be winds and hail. Given the high amounts of wind shear, an isolated tornado is possible, but that threat seems to remain down to the south.

After the storms move off to the north, cloud cover will begin to dissipate and winds are expected to shift from the south to the southwest as we head into the week. Monday looks to be more sunshine, but heading further into the workweek, it appears that chances of rain will linger for several days.

Windy conditions are expected throughout the week, as some gusts may reach near 40 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will dip below average for the middle of the week before climbing back up to near, or slightly above average by the weekend, where we will have more chances of some showers.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea