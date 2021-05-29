Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 5/29/2021

The weekend started with some passing clouds and a couple showers, although with the large dew point depression in western North Dakota, most of those showers are not reaching the surface. As the temperatures cool down tonight, the likelihood of those showers reaching the ground will increase. Most of the chances will be in central North Dakota.

These showers may produce a rumble or two of thunder, but will dissipate by the early hours of Sunday morning.

High pressure will build into the area, keeping cloud cover to a minimum. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, with even a few upper 30s possible for Saturday night. Areas that see the rain and thunderstorms will stay a little warmer.

Memorial day looks to be in the 70s and mostly sunny conditions as that high pressure center will remain over our forecast area. Breezy conditions will be the story for the middle part of the week heading into the weekend.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, however there will be a chance of some pop up showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures throughout the week will continue to warm up. The climate prediction center is forecasting a very high chance that southern North Dakota will see temperatures well above average over the next 6 to 10 days.

Temperatures by the weekend are expected to be near the 90s.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea