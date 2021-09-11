Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 9/11/2021

Weak ridging continues to flatten out over much of the state, and that is causing our temperatures to be much cooler for Saturday afternoon than they were Friday afternoon. In some areas, there was as much as a 30 degree difference. It is also bringing chances for some showers, mostly in the northern counties. These chances will remain going through the overnight, and an isolated shower throughout the day on Sunday cannot be ruled out. Temperatures throughout the weekend and the beginning of the workweek will look much like they do on Saturday, hovering around seasonal averages. Another round of showers will move into the area on Monday, before giving way to more sunny conditions for the middle of the week. That is when we will begin to see a slight rise in temperatures to slightly above seasonal averages, with the warmest day looking to be on Wednesday. By the end of the week, however, we will cool back down to at or slightly below averages, and partly cloudy conditions. Friday morning lows in our northern counties may dip down to the low 40s and even upper 30s cannot be ruled out.