Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 9/4/2021

We have had a slight improvement in the drought in the area that needed the most relief, the north-central part of the state. A portion of the state improved from a D-4 drought to a D-3 drought, which means that we are nowhere near out of the woods yet, but any improvement is certainly welcome.

We will warm up throughout the Labor Day weekend, with Monday looking to be the warmest day in the forecast period, with potential for some areas to return to the upper 80s. We will have mostly sunny conditions going into the workweek, and temperatures will remain around average, or slightly above.

The chances for rainfall in the upcoming week look to be pretty minimal, but it will be pretty breezy on Tuesday. The dry weather along with the windy conditions may cause some concern for fire weather. We will of course monitor that and keep you up to date with the latest conditions. The dry conditions will also most likely mitigate any concerns for fog, as well as keep our overnight lows down. Many places in western North Dakota will get into the 40s for overnight lows on Saturday night.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea