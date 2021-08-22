Mike’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/22/2021

Sunday is a very breezy day for most of North Dakota, and a wind advisory has been issued for most of the state until 8 PM CDT. Winds are expected to gust to near 50 miles per hour at times. As a surface low approaches our area, winds will be expected to die down.

Showers moved through our area earlier on Sunday, but will give way to more fair conditions going into Monday. It will be a bit warmer on Monday, but certainly cooler relative to what we’ve had for most of the summer, as temperatures are expected to near the mid 80s to potentially low 90s in our southern counties.

Monday night will bring another chance of some showers and thunderstorms that will knock our temperatures back down into the 70s. We will have several chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, with more comfortable conditions. Overnight lows may dip into the mid 40s for some of our northern counties.

As far as the drought situation is concerned, slow steady rain coupled with below-average temperatures is ideal for giving us some much-needed relief.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea