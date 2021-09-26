Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 9/26/2021

Above-average temperatures are here to stay over the next couple of days, and there will be plenty of sunshine to go along with it. Fans of summer weather will be pleased to hear that we may be approaching some record temperatures, as there are places in the state that will likely hit the 90s going into Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, there are chances for some showers, which will bring down our temperatures heading into the weekend, and it will feel more like the beginning of fall as we head into the first weekend of October.

By Thursday, the rain will move out of the region, but daytime highs look to remain in the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows slipping into the low to mid 40s.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea