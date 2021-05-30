Mike’s Sunday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/30/2021

Thunderstorms and showers in our northern counties on Saturday night will give way to more clear conditions for Sunday morning. A few thin clouds are possible throughout the day, mainly in the middle of the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to warm up quite a bit going into the week, with the possibility of getting into the 90s by the end of the week.

Areas along the highway 83 corridor may have a chance at some showers on Tuesday, especially with daytime heating leading to convective cells forming.

Other than Tuesday, chances for rain will be at a minimum. Mostly sunny conditions will persist throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea