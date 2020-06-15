Monday’s forecast: a break from the storms & wind

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny as highs return to the 70s and 80s. Much lighter wind from the W/NW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A slight chance for non-severe thunderstorms in NW ND.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s. Wind will shift and become southeasterly at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with chances for showers and thunderstorms. We’re already under a marginal and slight risk for severe storms. Any storm that becomes severe has the ability to carry baseball size hail and gusts to 70 mph. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with southerly winds increasing to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.