Expect more sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow, with highs for most in the 80s. A weak front will move into North Dakota tomorrow afternoon and could be the focus for thunderstorm development, more or less along a line from Bottineau to Dickinson. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The cold front will stall and lift back to the north as a warm front, meaning Thursday and Friday will be quite hot, with temperatures close to 20 degrees above average. However, a stronger cold front arrives from the northwest late Friday night. With instability in place from warmth and humidity, and help from a more powerful jet stream, some of these storms could be strong to severe. The cold front will pass through Saturday, and bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages into next week. -Meteorologist Dave Holder