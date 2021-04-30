Skip to content
Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/30
One Minute Forecast
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Apr 30, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2021 / 02:24 PM CDT
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Carpio fire 100% contained, residents may return home
Video
Black Hawk helicopters assisting with Roosevelt Creek fire
Large grass fire burning west of Manning
Chad Isaak’s trial in jeopardy after defense attorneys withdraw
Forecast
Several officers relieved of command during the investigation into Spc. Guillen’s disappearance and murder
Latest Stories
Black Hawk helicopters assisting with Roosevelt Creek fire
Carpio fire 100% contained, residents may return home
Video
Celebrating the historic elm trees in Bismarck’s Cathedral District
Video
Large grass fire burning west of Manning
“Sine die”: Legislature gavels out after midnight, marking end to 67th session
Video
More Local News