Today: Extreme heat with widespread triple digits. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 PM and last until 9 PM. Partly cloudy skies with a very small chance for showers. SE winds 15, gusts to 25 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and storms as a low pushes through the state. Lows will fall to the 60s and 70s with southerly winds 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and storms. Slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s to 90s.