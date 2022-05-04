We get to enjoy another day in the 60s and 70s across western North Dakota. There will be a pattern change back to what we call an “active weather pattern”. As soon as Friday we’ll be mentioning the chance of rain and storms again. It’s not like it will be a wash-out weekend, but there will be fairly high odds of rain or storms.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-4
Pleasant weather will continue through tomorrow, with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s and daytime highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s. Winds won’t be strong tomorrow but will become breezy out of the south by tomorrow night and into Friday in response to low pressure strengthening to our west. Winds will change […]
