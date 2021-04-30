One of the hottest endings to April in decades

Today: Partly sunny skies with very hot temperatures for the end of April. Highs will warm to the mid-70s to upper 80s. The west and south wind will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to the low relative humidity combined with the strong wind.

Tonight: Westerly winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH. Partly cloudy and dry conditions as lows fall mainly to the 40s.

Saturday: Slight cooler but still well above normal as we rise to the 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy skies with northwesterly wind around 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: A big pattern shift brings scattered showers. A trace to around a quarter of an inch is expected. Highs cool to the 60s with NW winds to 10-20 MPH.

