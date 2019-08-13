Overcast & Cool With Summer Making Another Appearance Soon!

Today: Overcast and chilly with highs only in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible. Clouds will slowly begin to erode by late afternoon and through the early evening. The northerly wind will stay breezy around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows dropping to the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions with a lighter northerly wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs will return to the 70s with a light westerly wind.

Thursday: A slight chance for morning rain and storms with eventual sunshine. Highs are back in the 70s with the northwesterly wind around 10-15 mph.