Today: Overcast as a cold front will bring a rain/snow mix in far eastern MT and western ND. A very light accumulation with highs in the 40s and a light northerly wind.

Tonight: Overcast with a slight chance for very light snow in central ND. Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday: A slow decrease in cloud cover for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs return to the 50s with a light northerly wind.